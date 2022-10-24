One person has been taken to hospital after an accident on a ride at Oakwood theme park, a health and safety executive has confirmed.

It comes after the Pembrokeshire theme park was evacuated on Sunday (October 23) after reports of an incident involving a rollercoaster.

The Welsh Air Ambulance were called to the scene at 1pm and were later seen flying east towards Swansea.

A spokeswoman for the Health and Safety Executive, who is leading the investigation, said they had been made "aware" of an incident and confirmed that one person had been taken to hospital.

In a statement, Oakwood Theme Park said: "As a result of an incident at Oakwood today we have closed the park to the public with immediate effect."

It was reported to involve the the Treetops rollercoaster, but this has not been confirmed.