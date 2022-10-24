Three eleven-year-old boys have been arrested after new-build homes were set on fire in Tonypandy. Police confirmed that two unoccupied properties were set alight on Gilmour Street, Tonypandy, South Wales, at 6.47pm on Sunday 23 October.

Fire crews from Tonypandy, Treorchy and Pontypridd stations attended the scene and firefighters extinguished the blaze using specialist equipment.

Three boys, all aged 11, were arrested on suspicion of arson and are on police bail while the investigation continues.A spokesperson for South Wales Police said: "South Wales Police was called just after 7pm last night (Sunday 23 October), by South Wales Fire and Rescue Service following reports of two unoccupied new build properties being alight on Gilmour Street, Tonypandy.

"Three boys, all aged 11, were arrested on suspicion of arson and are on police bail while the investigation continues."They added that anyone who may have information on the fire, that could assist officers in their investigation, should contact South Wales Police quoting occurrence number 2200359716.