A woman involved in a multi-million pound drugs operation which flooded a Welsh city with crack cocaine and heroin has been ordered to pay back just £1.Julie Prile, of New Broughton, was previously sentenced to five years in jail for ferrying shipments of cash between Wrexham, Liverpool and Northwich in Cheshire.She was working alongside 10 other men that were operating a major drug supply chain around the North Wales town. At the previous hearing, she had pleaded with the court that she would miss the birth of her first grandchild if jailed.The 45-year-old appeared at Mold Crown Court where a figure of how much money she earned for her criminal deeds was agreed.

Prosecutor Ember-Jade Wong said during the conspiracy - which spanned March 2020 and March 2021 - the defendant would have made roughly £3,480.A previous hearing was told the overall scale of the business was was estimated to be in the region of roughly £2 million.

At her sentencing hearing in May, the judge at the time said Prile was "foolish" to have a trial despite overwhelming evidence against her which included her very close contact being documented with the main gang leaders.He added that it was a particularly shocking feature in her case that she had children present when carrying out her criminal jobs for the gang. On Friday, October 21, the judge accepted with no cash available, Prile would only be able to pay back an 'administrative' sum.This was set at just a pound and she was given six months to make a payment to the courts.