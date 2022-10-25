Credit: David TC Davies takes on the role having previously been a junior minister in the Wales Office

In the last few minutes David TC Davies has been confirmed as the new Welsh Secretary.

It comes as Rishi Sunak has spent the afternoon appointing his Cabinet after becoming prime minister this morning.

MP for Monmouth since 2010, Mr Davies has been Parliamentary Under-Secretary in the Wales Office since December 2019, when Boris Johnson won a landslide majority at the last election.

He replaces Robert Buckland, who was in the post during the record-short tenure of Liz Truss.

Mr Davies currently has a majority in his Monmouth seat of nearly 10,000, increasing it at the last election.

Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies welcomed the news, saying: “The Prime Minister has made it clear that we need to put people’s needs above politics and has acted decisively to appoint a cabinet of talent from across our Party.

“I am particularly pleased to see David TC Davies returning to the Wales Office, now as the Secretary of State for Wales.

“David will be invaluable in ensuring Wales is at the heart of the UK Government, especially drawing on his experience as an Assembly Member before becoming an MP. I know he will continue to be a superb champion for our country now around the cabinet table.

“David has been a good friend to many of us, including myself over many years. I look forward to continuing the strong and positive relationship between the Senedd Group, the Party and the Wales Office to deliver for Wales together.”

However, Welsh Liberal Democrat leader Jane Dodds questioned Mr Davies' record saying: “I’d like to congratulate David TC Davies on his new role, however we will continue to hold both the Secretary of State and the Conservative Government as a whole to account on their records.

“Given how David TC Davies has continuously failed to stand up for the interests of his own constituents, whether that is on the trade deals that sold out Welsh farmers, sticking with Boris Johnson throughout his many scandals; or his positions on fracking and sewage dumping we remain skeptical that he can be the strong voice that Wales needs inside the UK Government.“

Ms Dodds also called for the new Secretary of State to put pressure on the government to "make sure Wales gets a fair deal where it currently isn't", including "withholding the £5 billion Wales should be receiving in consequential funding to use on transport from the HS2 project.”

In other developments in Downing Street, Simon Hart, MP for Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire, was appointed as Chief Whip, taking the place of Wendy Morton.