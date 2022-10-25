Play Brightcove video

One person has been taken to hospital following a huge blaze at an industrial estate in Mold.

The fire, which crews say is now under control, broke out at a unit on the Antelope Industrial Park, Rhydymwyn shortly before 8am on Tuesday 25 October.

Video footage shows plumes of thick black smoke billowing from the scene.

North Wales Fire and Rescue service has advised local residents to keep windows and doors closed and keep away from the area.

One person was taken by ambulance to Wrexham Maelor Hospital for further treatment.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called at approximately 7:50am this morning to reports of a fire on Antelope Industrial Estate in Mold.

"We deployed an emergency ambulance and were supported by Wales Air Ambulance and the Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service.

"One patient was conveyed by road to Wrexham Maelor Hospital for further treatment."