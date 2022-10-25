Robert Buckland has resigned as the Secretary of State for Wales as Rishi Sunak takes office at No. 10 as the new prime minister.

In a letter to the PM, Mr Buckland, who is MP for South Swindon, said it had been "an honour" serve in the post.

Robert Buckland left the cabinet on Tuesday Credit: PA

It comes as Brandon Lewis and Jacob Rees Mogg both also resigned from their Cabinet positions as the prime minister is expected to announce his new government on Tuesday afternoon.

Robert Buckland was born and brought up in Llanelli and considers himself a "proud Welshman."

After becoming a barrister, he continued to practice in Wales and acted as a part-time judge right up until he became an MP in 2010.

Earlier this year Boris Johnson made him the Secretary of State for Wales, after Simon Hart resigned in protest at Mr Johnson's leadership.

Under Liz Truss, he continued in the role during her very short premiership.

Analysis from Political Editor Adrian Masters

Attention turns now to who might take over at the Wales Office. In normal times, the Monmouthshire MP David TC Davies would be first in line for promotion having served as the department’s junior minister. He may well still take the top job.

But there is also speculation of returns to the cabinet for two other former Welsh secretaries: Stephen Crabb and Simon Hart.

However, if they return, there is no guarantee that they would go back to their old jobs. In fact, Simon Hart is tipped to become chief whip.

Then there is Craig Williams and Fay Jones. Both are Sunak allies with Williams accompanying the Prime Minister to his meeting with backbench MPs on Monday.

In normal times, appointments to cabinet rarely go to those MPs who haven’t worked at minister level. Brut these are not normal times.

Both Jones and Williams were previously PPSs, unpaid governments roles. Now it seems one or both of them could find themselves catapulted into the cabinet.

Whatever happens it looks like Rishi Sunak’s top team could feature more Welsh faces than any U.K. Government for many years.