Wales is to get a publicly-owned energy developer in response to the climate emergency, the Welsh Government has announced.

Climate Change Minister, Julie James, said the s urplus funds generated through the new developer will go back into the public purse to be "reinvested in improving energy efficiency in homes in Wales and creating good quality, home grown, clean energy jobs."

Speaking in the Senedd, the minister said energy profits created in Wales "will deliver greater benefit for people in Wales."

The aim is to have more than one gigawatt of locally-owned generation by 2030.

The new state-owned energy developer will scale up renewable energy rollout, first through onshore windfarms on the government's woodland estate.

Describing it as an "historic moment for Wales", Ms James said, “We want to harvest our wind and use it to produce power that directly benefits people in Wales.

“We will set up a publicly-owned renewable energy developer. This is a long-term sustainable investment that puts net zero and the communities of Wales at the heart of the transition we need.

“We are in a climate emergency and our approach is in stark contrast to the UK Government that is focusing on fracking and fossil fuels – opposed by most communities and incompatible with our international obligations.”

“If other countries are anything to go by, then we should expect considerable returns from our investment and – as we share the ambitions of these other nations – we have a genuine opportunity to produce an income that will really help us to deliver here", she added.

“We are taking positive action to ensure we deliver on our net zero commitments in ways that benefit our communities.”