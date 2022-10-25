Wrexham football club has banned their top player from wearing football boots which feature an offensive anti-Tory slogan.

Striker Paul Mullin, 27, revealed a picture of his new customised boots on social media which the words "F*** the Tories" etched across.

Since then, Wrexham AFC, which is co-owned by Hollywood stars Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds, was forced to release a statement to say the boots would not be worn in matches.

The club said: "The Club can confirm that the boots revealed by Paul Mullin on social media will not be worn tonight, or in any other Wrexham AFC fixture and that the photographs taken at the Racecourse Ground were done so without our knowledge or approval."It added the club has adopted a "neutral position on many matters with a political dimension and intends to continue to do so going forward."

"The Club also acknowledge that everyone is entitled to their own opinion, whether that be employees or supporters but would also highlight that an individual view cannot be fairly attributed, as the view of everyone or the Club itself".

The club described it as a "unwelcome distraction" but added Paul Mullin will continue to play for the side as it focuses on promotion.

Wrexham is currently served by Conservative MP Sarah Atherton, who attended the Racecourse earlier this year with fellow Tory MPs Jacob Rees Mogg and Robert Buckland.

Many fans have shown support in backing Mullin over his stance, although others hit out for him bringing politics into football.One said: "He should sell the boots and donate the money to charity like a foodbank. That would put two fingers up to the lot of them."But another said: "Let's not bring gutter politics into the club please. People are allowed to have different views without it getting offensive."