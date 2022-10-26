A video of a man who made a grim discovery while removing earwax using a tiny camera on TikTok has gone viral.Ellis Lloyd Jones, from Treorchy in the Rhondda, posted a video on the social media platform showing him using a camera to help remove earwax, but was shocked to find something which he believes has been in his ear for years.

After spotting something white in his ear canal, he was surprised to discover a Gala apple sticker in amongst the wax.

Ellis believes the gala apple sticker has been in his ear for years. Credit: Media Wales

Showing off the 'ear picking stick' that he bought, Ellis said: "I bought this a while back on TikTok shop, it's like one of those scoop-it-outy thingys for your ears to get the wax out and it's also got a camera in it with a light. I've been going at it just to see like what's inside my ears and what I can get out.

"You see the usual wax, you see hairs and stuff like that," he adds. "But I found something which I don't think you should find in your ear. Here's a warning, you're gonna see something really disgusting."

The NHS advises against inserting any objects into the ear to remove wax build up, including fingers and cotton buds.

The video has now gone viral, having been watched over four million times in just one day.

Viewers on TikTok were shocked by Ellis' discovery, with thousands of people leaving comments on the video and sharing their reactions. "This is not what they meant by an apple a day keeps the doctor away," said one, while another said the video had left them "feeling sick".

However, it wasn't all about what Ellis found in his ear, with many viewers distracted by his accent. "This by yur's been stuck in my yur for yurs," said one, with another declaring it "the greatest Welsh sentence ever".

