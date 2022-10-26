A man allegedly murdered his partner of 32 years after becoming "obsessed" with the idea she was having an affair, a court heard.

The trial of Colin Milburn, 52, who denies murdering his partner and mother-of-four, Buddug Jones, began on Wednesday at Caernarfon Crown Court.

Prosecutor, Gordon Cole KC, said Milburn had been "obsessed" with the idea that Ms Jones had been having an affair - which she always denied - but "that did not stop Colin Milburn accusing her of having affairs and being unfaithful to him".

Colin Milburn, of Anglesey, denies murder and the trial continues at Caernarfon Crown Court. Credit: Media Wales

On the opening day of the trial, expected to last up to three weeks, he played the jury CCTV footage showing Milburn's movements before and after the alleged murder at Maes Gwelfor in Rhydwyn near Holyhead on Friday, April 22.

The prosecutor said Milburn, who had left the family home about a week before the killing, visited the Maes Gwelfor cul-de-sac about 7am on April 22.But he then left and "waited" in a layby for his two sons to leave the family home in their pick-up truck for work, the jury was told. Then he is alleged to have returned to Maes Gwelfor to kill Ms Jones.Milburn then told neighbours Huw and Tricia Jones that his former partner had been “attacked” by someone else. Mr Jones went with Milburn into Buddug Jones' house, where she was found in bed upstairs with “massive and fatal” head injuries, it is alleged.Pathologist Dr Brian Rodgers concluded she died from "severe blunt trauma" to the head.

The jury also heard today that after the discovery of her body, Milburn drove away from Maes Gwelfor to collect two of their sons. On the way back, one son said his father had said their mother had been hit with a “hard metal object”.By the time Milburn had returned to Maes Gwelfor, police had arrived and he was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Milburn, of Maes Gwelfor, Rhydwyn, Holyhead, Anglesey, denies murder and the trial continues.