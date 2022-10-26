The UK's new Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, has held talks with Mark Drakeford, after he was shunned by the previous PM, Liz Truss.

The pair spoke with one another on Tuesday evening, emphasising their "duty" to work together in order to respond to the UK's "shared challenges".

Mr Sunak also contacted the First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon.

Following the conversation, the Prime Minister said it was "good to speak to" Mr Drakeford and Ms Sturgeon.

He tweeted: "I emphasised our duty to work closely together to respond to the shared challenges we face, so that collectively we can deliver for the people of the United Kingdom."

Mr Drakeford said he took the opportunity to congratulate Mr Sunak on his appointment as Prime Minister.

The Welsh Labour leader tweeted: "Tonight, I spoke to the Prime Minister.

"A chance to congratulate the Prime Minister and discuss the importance of working together as four nations to address the urgent challenges we face as a United Kingdom."

Ms Sturgeon said the call had been "constructive", tweeting: "Constructive call with Rishi Sunak tonight.

"I expressed hope that we will build a UK/Scottish Government relationship based on mutual respect - including for mandates - and my fear that further austerity will do real damage to people and public services.

"I look forward to further engagement soon."

It is understood Mr Sunak "assured" Ms Sturgeon the UK Government would engage with the devolved governments ahead of the Chancellor's forthcoming budget statement.

Earlier this month, Ms Sturgeon said she had not had a conversation with former prime minister Liz Truss since she was appointed on 6 September, other than "an exchange or two" at events following the death of the Queen.

Ms Truss had previously accused both Ms Sturgeon and Mr Drakeford as being part of an "anti-growth coalition" during her Conservative Party conference speech earlier this month.

Liz Truss leaving Downing Street having served the shortest amount of time of any UK Prime Minister. Credit: PA Images

She also listed Labour, the Lib Dems, the SNP, "militant" trade unions and climate change protesters as part of the so-called coalition.

"Mark Drakeford in Wales is cancelling road-building projects and refusing to build the M4 relief road," Ms Truss said.

"Nicola Sturgeon won't build new nuclear power stations to solve the energy crisis in Scotland.

"Have these people ever seen tax rises they don't like or an industry they don't want to control?

"They don't understand British people, they don't understand aspiration...They are prepared to leave our towns and cities facing decline."

Mark Drakeford responded to those comments saying: “It’s disappointing that the Prime Minister chooses to talk about the First Ministers of Wales and Scotland rather than to the First Ministers of Wales and Scotland. “