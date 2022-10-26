People trying to get to and from Anglesey could experience difficulties as restrictions to travel across the Britannia Bridge are expected due to high winds.

If that were to happen, it could leave some people cut off from mainland Wales after the island's second main link to the country - the Menai Bridge - was forced to shut after a "structural issue" was discovered.

Traffic Wales North & Mid tweeted on Wednesday that some road users may be restricted on the main travel link.

They said: "We’re expecting high winds tomorrow. This may result in restrictions to cyclists, motorbikes and caravans on #A55 Britannia Bridge.

"Plan ahead & follow Traffic Wales for up to date information."

The Menai Bridge closed suddenly earlier this week due to a structural issue that caused "significant risk" during an inspection.

Recent testing into the existing hangers on the bridge led to the decision. The bridge is likely to remain closed until the next year while repairs are made.

Despite being closed to vehicles from 21 October, the footpath has since reopened.

The Welsh Government confirmed that the path will remain open to pedestrians and dismounted cyclists whilst working is being completed.

Deputy Minister for Climate Change with responsibility for transport, Lee Waters, said: "This urgent work is being carried out for public safety, unfortunately it is unavoidable, but we are fully aware of the implication this will have for people in the local area."