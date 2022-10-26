A man and woman have died and three people, including two children, have been taken to hospital after a three-car crash in Pembrokeshire, police have said.

The collision happened on the A4115 between Templeton and Cross Hands in Pembrokeshire, just before 5.30pm on Tuesday.

Dyfed-Powys Police is now appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

In a statement they said: "Sadly, an elderly man and an elderly woman, both travelling in the same car, died as a result of their injuries.

"Their next of kin has been informed.

"One adult and two children have been taken to hospital with serious injuries."

The pile-up involved a silver Hyundai i10, a white Peugeot 3008 and a silver Mini.

Five emergency ambulances and two rapid response vehicles from the Welsh Ambulance Service, as well as a crew from Cardiff's Wales Air Ambulance base, responded to the incident.

The three injured people were taken by road to Glangwili Hospital in Carmarthen.

The road was closed for more than eight hours while an investigation got under way. It was reopened by 1.45am.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report either online, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.