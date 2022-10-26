Police are investigating after a woman on a mobility scooter was reportedly robbed of her mobile phone, bank cards and cash.

Gwent Police said the incident happened on Broad Street, Blaenavon, on Tuesday, 18 October at around 4:45pm.

The 52-year-old woman, who was not injured, was on her mobility scooter when she was approached by a man who allegedly robbed her.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.

A spokesperson for the force said: "We’re appealing for anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, and anyone who was on Broad Street or the B4246 between 4.30pm and 5.30pm, to get in touch with us.

"The man is described as white, more than six feet tall and of big build, who was wearing dark clothing with a piercing in the area of his left eyebrow.

"Anyone with details can call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2200353615.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with information."