Shocking RSPCA footage reveals the conditions the dogs had been living in

A woman has been banned from keeping animals after more than 90 dogs were found living among their own excrement in a house described as "one large disgusting kennel".

An RSPCA inspector who attended the property said the scene was among the worst he had ever seen in his 20-year career with the organisation, with a number of the dogs rescued later dying after developing disease and ill health.

Julie Elizabeth Newcombe, 42, had pleaded not guilty to one offence under the Animal Welfare Act but was then found guilty in a trial at Newport Magistrates' Court on 15 September.

Newcombe was also given a 12-month probation order when she was sentenced.

The dogs were found in filthy conditions by RSPCA inspectors Credit: RSPCA

On 1 September 2020, RSPCA inspectors were asked by Gwent Police to attend a property on Trefil Road in Tredegar.

Police had found a vast number of dogs there and had already called out a vet who had given treatment where it was needed.

The vet on the day estimated 60 adult dogs and approximately eight litters were inside the property, with various breeds including Dachshunds, Labradors, French Bulldogs, Poodles and Bichon Frise.

RSPCA inspector Darren Oakley said he was confronted by "horrendous" scenes when he arrived.

He said: "The dogs had no food or water, the only few that did have water were the ones with outside access due to the rain.

"When food and water was placed down, for the loose dogs, they ate/drank ravenously. The conditions inside the house were horrendous; the floors were covered in faeces with dogs in cages living in their own filth.

The conditions were described as "horrendous", with the noises coming from the outbuildings labelled "horrific" by the RSPCA Credit: RSPCA

"Every room contained more dogs and pups, the whole house had become one large disgusting kennel. The smell and sights were clearly having an affect on the police who were in attendance.

"The outbuildings were worse than the house. On entry the stench coming from them was overpowering.

"It was hard to see into any of the outbuildings due to no lighting. The noises from inside them were horrific."

Police secured the property and RSPCA officers attended again the following day as part of a police warrant.

Officers seized 95 dogs - along with a dead dog which was shown to RSPCA officers.

That evening the first of the dogs was transported to kennels. This operation continued the following day. Sadly one of the dogs - a Dachshund - died at the vets that day.

In a written statement from RSPCA inspector David Milborrow, he said he assisted in the handling and loading of the remaining dogs into RSPCA vehicles for transport to their boarding facilities.

He said: "When it came to the removal of the dogs from the outbuilding on the top tier of the garden I spent 90 minutes inside the building passing each dog in turn out of the missing window to an officer waiting outside.

"After that length of time in the building my overalls were smothered in dog faeces and despite sticking my head out of the window whenever possible I began to feel nauseous and the onset of a headache."

In a written witness statement from RSPCA inspector Simon Evans, who had also been in attendance, he described what he saw in two rooms in particular that contained a large number of dogs who were trying to get their attention through the bars of child-proof gates.

He said: "The conditions within these two rooms were by far the worst in the entire house and were, perhaps, amongst the worst I had encountered in my 20 year career within the RSPCA.

"The room to my left was in darkness with apparently no electric lights working. Inside was a chocolate labrador bitch and five puppies.

"The floor was covered in a thick layer of faeces; there was a plastic basket for the dogs to sleep in but this too was completely covered in faeces. The puppies’ coats were crusty with dried faeces and their underbellies were soaked in urine."

Newcombe has been banned from keeping dogs for five years and was also handed a a 12 month probation order Credit: RSPCA

In the second room behind him he said it appeared to be a utility room but, unlike the first room, there was lighting available.

"The room was alive with dogs," he said.

"Loose in the room, which was full of faeces, flies and rubbish were three adult French Bulldogs.

"There was an empty cage in the room, open access and which was soaked in urine and faeces with no bedding provided whatsoever.

"At the back of the room were four more of the pod kennels stacked two on top of two. In the top left hand kennel were two dachshund puppies, one black and tan, one tan.

"In the kennel next to it, were two white, bichon frise type dogs with coats stained black due to the faeces the dogs were being forced to live amongst. In the lower kennels were a single blue coloured French Bulldog and next to it, a black French Bulldog.

"I found the conditions within these two utility rooms to be completely overpowering. I was soaked with sweat and, due to the high levels of ammonia in the air, my throat began to get sore."

Inspector Evans explained how a number of the dogs either died or had to be put to sleep due to the conditions they had been living in.

He said he was contacted by one of the vets who had been caring for some of the dogs, to tell him that a puppy had developed symptoms of parvo virus and had deteriorated to the extent that it needed to be put to sleep.

Three other puppies were also suspected of coming down with the disease.

Inspector Evans informed Newcombe and, having spoken with the vet caring for the animals, she authorised the putting down of the puppies.

Over the following days a number of other puppies became sick and either died or had to be put to sleep to prevent further suffering.

Two litters were also born whilst in the RSPCA's care: one with five puppies and a labrador had a litter of eight puppies, one of which died.

The RSPCA said it ended up with a total of 137 dogs in its care following the incident, after numerous litters of puppies were born whilst it looked after them.

In mitigation the court heard that Newcombe's personal circumstances had led to the neglect of the animals although, in finding her guilty, the judge said he struggled to accept that she was compelled to fail to look after the dogs’ needs and had to consider if a reasonable person in the same situation would have done the same.

RSPCA chief inspector Elaine Spence said: "We'd like to thank Gwent Police and the officers who were in attendance who carried out their duties under distressing circumstances and conducted themselves in an exceptionally professional manner.

"It took a large number of RSPCA officers many hours over two days to remove 95 dogs in difficult conditions.

"For the officers involved - many of whom were longstanding and experienced officers - who worked on this case it will sadly leave an imprint on them for a very long time.

"I would like to thank all of my colleagues who attended and worked on this case for their professionalism.

"Thankfully we are very pleased to say that these dogs are now living happily in forever homes."