All-female indie rock band Adwaith have made history by becoming the first group to win the Welsh Music Prize for the second year in a row.

The band, which formed in 2015, consist of Hollie Singer, Gwenllian Anthony and Heledd Owen. They said they were "speechless" after being announced winners at the Wales Millennium Centre on Wednesday evening.

They recently travelled to America to perform their music ahead of the release of their latest album 'Bato Mato' in July.

"Being able to travel the world and sing in our native tongue - we didn't start the band thinking that singing in Welsh would take us around the world, but it has", Gwenllian said.

"People really enjoy the Welsh language - even though they don't understand it. People like to interpret what they want and feel the music instead of the lyrics."

They were awarded £10,000 after scooping the award, which is voted for by members of the music industry. The WMP was founded in 2011 by music promoter John Rostron and BBC radio presenter Huw Stephens.

Previous winners include Gruff Rhys, Gwenno and Boy Azooga.

The band recently told ITV Wales the pandemic saw them reevaluate their plans, scrapping their initial ideas for the follow up to their acclaimed debut 'Melyn'.

'Bato Mato' is inspired by a journey on the Trans-Siberian railway.

"A lot of the sounds on the album are inspired the landscape of where we went - like big synth atmospheric noises" guitarist Hollie Singer said.

"We explore themes of adulthood, and loss, but also hope as well".