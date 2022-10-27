Drivers are being urged to avoid an area in south Wales after a "serious collision".

The crash occurred on the B4286 in Cwmavon, Neath Port Talbot during the morning on Thursday (October 27).

The route between Cwmavon Road and Depot Road is currently closed in both directions.

It is expected to remain shut for some time with delays expected.

South Wales Police have urged motorists to find alternative routes where possible and avoid the area.