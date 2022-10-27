A police officer subjected a vulnerable teenage boy to a "prolonged assault" during which he pushed him, shoved him against a wall and restricted his breathing.

Inspector Dean Gittoes of Oak Tree Rise, Merthyr Tydfil, was found to have “unlawfully” detained the 16-year-old boy after arresting him under the Terrorism Act.

The youth claimed to be auditing Merthyr Tydfil police station on 20 August last year when he was assaulted by the police officer.

The boy was heard shouting "I can't breathe" when police inspector Dean Gittoes lost his temper and grabbed the boy, twisted his hoodie, shoved him and called him a "clever little internet freak."

Upon sentencing, the District Judge Sophie Toms said that the attack was an "abuse of power" by Gittoes who called the youth a “clever little internet freak”.

Auditing refers to an online community of people who record and upload videos of government buildings, such as police stations.

Gittoes was given a 12-month community order to complete 200 hours of unpaid work within a year, during a hearing at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

He must also pay £1,275, which includes £250 in compensation for the victim.

The judge went on to add, “You assaulted a 16-year-old vulnerable boy who was filming for his YouTube channel.

“There was no justification for approaching him the way you did, no justification for putting your hands on him, and no justification for arresting him. It was a continued unlawful assault.

“I, however, take into account the mitigation which is that you were of positive good character and that this was out of character for you, a one-off,” she added.

The court heard Gittoes had been a police officer for 24 years and would "lose his job" as a result of his conviction.

Defence barrister Christopher Rees appealed to the court and explained, “This is a personal tragedy for Mr Gittoes, who is not only losing his career but also his good character.”

Gittoes was said to have “lost all rational thought”, allowed his judgment to be “clouded” by his dislike of auditors, as well as his ongoing frustration with his bosses over how a similar incident had been handled.

However, South Wales Police explained that members of the public have a right to film government buildings on public property.

Gittoes was found guilty of assault on October 5 as Judge Toms concluded, “No reasonable person in possession of the same facts would have suspected the youth of terrorism.”

Independent Office for Police Conduct director for Wales Catrin Evans said, “While there are occasions when the use of force is required, police officers are entrusted with the power to do so only if it is necessary, reasonable, and proportionate in the circumstances.”