A man has denied the manslaughter of a " well-respected" retired teacher, a court has heard.

Peter Ormerod, 75, died after suffering serious injuries at Burry Port, Carmarthenshire in September.

Hywel David Williams from Grangetown in Cardiff appeared before Swansea Crown Court on Wednesday (October 26). He pleaded not guilty to the manslaughter charge against him.

The 39-year-old was released on bail.

Judge Paul Huw Thomas KC apologised to Williams whilst explaining his trial would begin next year: “I am sorry that your trial is as far away as July 10 but there are reasons which you are aware of that mean it cannot be heard before then.

“In the meantime, you can have bail.”

Police were called to Station Road in Burry Port at 10.45pm on September 24. Mr Ormerod later died on September 28.

In a tribute, his family said: “Peter was a well-respected teacher and member of the community.

“A very loved and loving father, grandfather, brother and friend.”