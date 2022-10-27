A group of football fans will be driving to Qatar for the World Cup in an electric car.

The Welsh fans making the 5,000-mile journey include former Cardiff City footballer Scott Young, along with Nick Smith, Huw Talfryn Walters and Walter Pennell - who are all from south Wales.

The cross-continent adventure has been dubbed 'Electric Car To Qatar'.

The group will depart from the Football Association of Wales’ headquarters at the Vale Resort on October 28.

The 22 day journey will see them pass through France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, Austria, Slovenia and Croatia before reaching Greece.

Wales qualified for the World Cup for the first time in 64 years. Credit: PA

Their electric MG4, nicknamed Morris, will then hop on board a ferry from Athens to Israel, where it will then pass through Jordan and Saudi Arabia. The goal is to arrive in Qatar on November 18.

Wales’ crucial group game against the USA takes place on November 21.

Discussing the ambitious idea, Mr Smith explained: “We know most people think this is a mad plan – we’ve even had Gareth Bale himself sat in the car looking a bit doubtful about whether we can actually achieve this.

“But we’re confident in the car and we’re up for the challenge. We’re driven by both a love for football and a passion for the positive change electric cars can bring for people and the planet.

“There will be bumps in the road for sure but we’ve got loads of support behind us and we can’t wait to get to Qatar and join the other fans and support Wales in their first World Cup in 64 years.

“If Wales can get to the World Cup against the odds, so can we”, he added.

Messages of support will be collected along the way for the Wales team, with the group stopping at football-themed landmarks en route, including the UEFA HQ in Geneva.

Noel Mooney, chief executive of the FAW, said the journey represented “all that is good” about Wales.

“We will check in with the guys every day to ensure they are on the right road to Doha and that they have found a socket. We can’t wait to meet them on the other side before we face the USA in our opener on November 21.”