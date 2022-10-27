A police force has spent almost £40,000 on four tuk-tuks which it claimed will help officers fight crime.

Gwent Police announced it would be rolling out the three-wheeled vehicles to patrol parks and other public spaces across south-east Wales.

The rickshaw-style cars, known for their use as taxis primarily in Asian countries, will be deployed as "safe spaces" where people can report incidents and seek help if they are feeling unsafe.

Their speed is limited to just under 35 miles per hour.

The tuk-tuks were bought for almost £10,000, or a total of £39,744, according to a BBC Wales Freedom of Information (FOI) request.

The fleet was paid for by the Home Office from their Safer Streets programme, a fund aimed at tackling specific safety and crime prevention issues.

Chief Inspector Damian Sowrey said members of the public have had the opportunity to see the tuk-tuks and the feedback has been "overwhelmingly positive".

"Feedback was overwhelmingly positive with parents telling officers that they would feel safer knowing that there was support for young people out at night, and from women who could think of an occasion when the tuk-tuk would have been a welcome sight."

There has been some criticism of the fleet online, with one user saying it will turn the force into a "laughing stock".

Others suggested the vehicles could be easily pushed over, or stolen and set alight by criminals.