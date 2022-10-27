A couple living in a two-storey terraced house in Llanelli are being sent letters addressed to the British prime minister.

It is because Peter and Rhiannon Bryant live on 10 Stryd Downing - also known as 10 Downing Street.

Ted Heath, Tony Blair and David Cameron are some of the familiar names the letters have been addressed to since the couple moved in 54 years ago.

"It had Number 10 on the door back then," Mr Bryant said. "We didn't realise what would happen in the future."

The new prime minister Rishi Sunak addressing the nation outside 10 Downing Street Credit: PA

The elderly couple have lived in the house since 1968, when they bought it for £2,624.

Peter Bryant, an ex-factory worker and now retired, said, "We paid £2,000 for it and a few years ago I paid £10,000 for a new kitchen, that's how things have gone up."

The 81-year-old even picked up a replica Westminster house sign from a charity shop to hang up in front of the house.

The couple often get letters through their door and said they keep them in a special folder upstairs.

"Even though it says Number 10 Downing Street, London, the postman puts them through our letterbox," Mr Bryant said. "I keep them all in a folder upstairs. They're mostly begging letters."

The house has comfy leather sofas and a cabinet packed with commemorative china and photographs of their loved ones. The couple have raised a family in what has been a "happy home."

Despite a number of new tenants at 10 Downing Street in Westminster over the last few years, Peter and Rhiannon are determined to stay for the long haul.

"I'm 81 and my wife is 77 so we're not going anywhere now," said Peter.