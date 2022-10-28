Around 70 people in Tonypandy have been contacted to have a tuberculosis (TB) test after being in contact with someone with the infection.

The person with TB is said to have unknowingly had it when they recently visited the Welcome Inn pub in the area.

Public Health Wales said it is working with the local health board to screen close contacts.

Investigations have already identified a number of close contacts of the individual, and these people have been invited for screening.

PHW has said the risk to the general public is "low", and no outbreak has been declared.

The risk of infection with TB to the general public remains low. Credit: PA

The symptom of TB include:

a persistent cough which lasts more than 3 weeks and usually brings up phlegm, which may be bloody

weight loss

night sweats

high temperature

tiredness and fatigue

loss of appetite

swellings in the neck

Elizabeth Marchant from Public Health Wales, said the disease requires "close and prolonged contact with an infectious individual" such as living in the same house for a person to become infected.

“I would stress that the risk of infection with TB to the general public remains very low", she said.

“The screening being carried out in Tonypandy is a routine part of established infection control procedures, and people invited for screening have been identified as part of the investigations into this case of active TB.

“In order to facilitate the screening process, it will be carried out at the Welcome Inn. I would like to thank the Welcome Inn for their help in this.

“If any other positive TB infections are identified as a result, appropriate treatment will be offered. TB is curable with a full course of treatment.”