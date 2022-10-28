Play Brightcove video

A father-of-three from Merthyr has spoken of his devastation after having a life-saving brain operation cancelled several times due to "staff and bed shortages."

Ben Jones, 38, has been living with a brain tumour for 12 years and told ITV News the longer he is made to wait for surgery, the worse his condition is going to get.

"It's not going to stop growing", he said.

"It's going to come back eventually even if they get it now. The longer it goes on, the bigger it's going to get, and the less time I've got."

Mr Jones said he was prepped for his latest surgery on Thursday but was told by doctors at the last minute it could not go ahead because there were not enough beds available in Llandough Hospital in the Vale of Glamorgan.

It comes as latest figures show waiting times in Wales for cancer treatment were recently the worst on record.

Mr Jones is taking daily medication but said it has turned him into a "walking zombie".

"Physically, I'm not doing too bad. The medication has turned me into a walking zombie - I can't sleep, there's no quality of life. I can't work, I can't do anything."

Mr Jones described his situation as a "vicious circle".

He added: "To give you hope and be let down again - there's only so much people can take."

Mr Jones has been told his operation will be scheduled again for three weeks time but said he is "not hopeful" it will be done before Christmas.

"It needs to be done for my own sanity and for other people around me. But I can't see it happening before Christmas," he said.

"I'm frustrated more than anything, I'm an active person. I'm always working and it's taken everything away from me at the moment."

Cancer charity ' Tenovus Cancer Care' said it is providing Mr Jones with counselling support.

"It is deeply worrying to hear Ben’s experience and we know there are many others in similar situations, due to strains on the NHS", chief executive of the charity Judi Rhys told ITV News.

“Brain and central nervous system cancers in younger people have good survival rates, but time is of the essence. While tumours grow at different rates, it is unacceptable to leave patients waiting when their survival depends on rapid intervention.

“This disappointing news comes as waiting times for hospital treatments in Wales reach record levels. We are witnessing a ‘perfect storm’ in terms of missed cancer referrals and diagnoses during the pandemic. Things are heading in the wrong direction, and we have been concerned for a while."

A spokesperson for Cardiff and Vale University Health Board said: "Due to patient confidentiality, we are unable to comment on individual cases. We would advise the patient to contact our concerns team if they would like to discuss any aspect of their care further.”

The Welsh Government said it is sorry to hear about the case but it is also unable to comment on individuals.

"We understand how distressing cancelled operations can be for people and their families. We do not expect operations to be postponed for non-clinical reasons. Where this does happen, the individual should have their operation within 14 days, or at their earliest convenience.”

It added it is increasing staffing numbers and investing more than £260m in education and training programmes with plans to deliver an additional 12,000 clinical staff by 2024-25.