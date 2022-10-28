A drunk driver from Tredegar has avoided jail time after crashing his car four times within minutes.

Peter Fleet, 38, drove into temporary traffic lights, a metal barrier and then twice into a ditch earlier this year.

Fleet was around four times over the alcohol limit when he crashed near the A469 in Rhymney on 2 February.

He's been sentenced to a 12-week prison term suspended for 12 months and a three-year driving ban.

Fleet was taken to Ystrad Mynach police station on the night of 2 February after "very poor driving" which resulted in four crashes in minutes.

The prosecutor of the case said the 38-year-old from Tredegar showcased some "very poor" driving. Another motorist saw Fleet driving "quicker than others around him" and swerving across the road.

The prosecutor added: "He struck a set of traffic lights outside a public house, managing to wedge himself into the lights, revving hard and trying to reverse out."

As Fleet attempted to drive off in his Peugeot 206, he continued to swerve and hit a metal barrier, before driving into a ditch on the other side of the road.

He eventually managed to reverse out of the ditch and got out of the car to pick up pieces of its bumper, which were scattered along the roadside. The witness described him as swaying and appearing "very drunk indeed."

The prosecutor told Newport Magistrates court: "He then got back into the car and, believe it or not, drove back into the ditch. He unsuccessfully tried to reverse, then ran away."

Fleet was soon found by police at a nearby roadside. A licence check revealed he had been banned from driving.

As the officers took him to Ystrad Mynach police station, Fleet said: "I know I shouldn't have had a couple of drinks. I know I shouldn't have been driving."

The defendant pleaded guilty to drink-driving and driving while disqualified. He was sentenced to a 12-week prison term suspended for 12 months, a nine-month alcohol treatment order with 10 rehabilitation activity days, and a three-year driving ban.

Fleet, who relies on benefits, must pay a £120 fine, £128 victim services surcharge and £85 in prosecution costs.Fleet told reporters outside court: "I'm just glad I didn't go down."