A mural of Wales midfielder Joe Allen has appeared in Pembrokeshire as the build up to the World Cup intensifies.

The painting can be found on the wall of The Farmer's Arms pub in Narbeth - the Welsh midfielder's home-town.

The mural, titled 'Y Wal Goch' (The Red Wall) was completed by artist, Lloyd the Graffiti, a process he described as "nerve-racking."

There are fears over Joe Allen's (above) fitness after he suffered an injury playing for Swansea in September and hasn't played since. Credit: PA

The work was organised by Mentrau Iaith Cymru, an organisation supporting Welsh language initiatives with the aim of promoting the language during the World Cup.

Graffiti artist Lloyd Roberts, 42, was asked by the organisation to create 11 murals of Welsh footballers across Wales.

The paintings will be appearing up in secret locations across Wales over the next couple of weeks before the World Cup kicks off on November 20.

The portrait has even been approved by Allen's parents.

Lloyd the Graffiti hopes the murals will help promote Welsh language throughout the World Cup. Credit: Mentrau Iaith

He said, "His mum and his dad came down with me to have a chat when I was painting. I didn't realise they lived just round the corner so that put a little bit of extra pressure on."

Despite the added pressure, Lloyd confirmed that the parents of the 'Pembrokeshire Pirlo' were more than happy with his work.

"They were over the moon, really stoked with it, and that was the main thing for me, I could relax then," said Roberts.

Football fans across the country including Lloyd will be hoping Allen will be fit for Wales' first appearance at a World Cup in 64 years.

The midfielder suffered a hamstring injury playing for Swansea in September and has been out of action since. However, Rob Page said earlier this week there's a "strong probability" he'll be on the plane to Qatar.

Lloyd also hopes the murals will help promote Welsh language throughout the World Cup.

He said: "The way the football team has had a resurgence, Welsh language has had a big resurgence.

"The key thing is promoting the Welsh language in a way that makes it accessible for all. We're putting up phrases with every mural that we're doing that is hopefully something that non-welsh speakers take on board."