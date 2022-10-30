The family of a man from Swansea have paid tribute after an accident on a night out led to his death.

James East had been out with his girlfriend Arabella Ashfield in the Kingston area of London to celebrate Miss Ashfield's sister's 18th birthday.

The 25-year-old was on Facetime to his girlfriend when he went to sit on a walled area of a bridge before misjudging his position. He fell backwards, hitting the back of his head before falling into the River Thames.

He had been trying to locate Miss Ashfield so they could catch a taxi home together.

Paying tribute to Mr East, his sister Abigail Bladen, and mum, Sara Ivey, said: "He was in the water for 50 minutes and then they found him and took him to hospital where they worked on him for three hours to try and save him.

"When he had the post mortem, it was found that he was dead before he entered the water due to his head injuries, but they didn't realise that. Because he went into the Thames they thought he had drowned."

Mr East had a passion for football, supporting both Swansea City and Tottenham Hotspur.

The family added: "We're just devastated. It's awful, he's so young and had so much to look forward to. To be honest, it still hasn't registered with us. It was just horrendous for my mum, Kingston Police had to call South Wales Police who then had to come here at 4.50am and knock the door.

"It was a three and a half hour drive up there which was just horrendous for my mum and our stepdad. They asked them to pull over half way to say they couldn't work on him any longer and that there was nothing they could do.

"t's horrendous, just for them being on the side of the motorway and to receive that news. They tried to get a police escort, but couldn't get one, so they had to drive the rest of the way."

Emergency services were called to the scene at the time and efforts were made to save Mr East in hospital. However, his family say that he was worked on under the assumption that he had drowned, rather than for his head injuries, which a postmortem later revealed was the cause for his passing.

Mr East was born and bred in the St Thomas area of Swansea and attended Ysgol Gyfun Gwyr school.

It took two weeks for Mr East's family to arrange to bring him back home to Swansea where he was laid to rest on October 13.

A fundraiser was set up to support Mr East's family, raising more than £2,000 so far.

Sister Mrs Bladen explained: "Six weeks before he died he landed a job that he absolutely loved. He was doing really well and they loved him. He absolutely loved London and he used to joke that he only ever used to come home to see his niece, but we are a close family and he is a home bird at heart.

"If you didn't know James that well you'd think he was very quiet and well-spoken, but he had a very dry sense of humour and was the life and soul of the party. It was testament to how popular he was by the amount of people who turned out for his funeral. He had so many friends.

"He'll definitely be best remembered for his cheeky smile - that got him away with everything! He meant different things to everyone. With his friends he was the life and soul, but to us he was just perfect, he was really loving and loved his niece to bits."