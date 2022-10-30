Two mums have already caught a number of drivers speeding within hours of starting the new job in a bid to protect their children.

Penny Hughes, from Conwy, said she felt she needed to take action after watching drivers "fly past" her home in Dolwyddelan at dangerous speeds, despite the 30mph speed limit.

The speeding drivers have left Penny and another local mum, Rhian, fearing for their children's safety.

After just two hours in the job, the pair caught 17 people over the speed limit.

Penny claimed drivers regularly break the legal limit on the stretch of the A470 which runs through the village, putting local residents at risk: "There was a motorbike crash right outside my house in the summer holidays and it's really frightening that somebody could knock our children down.

"There are children who play on the drive and in the front garden where the crash happened and crushed the wall, so it's really worrying because cars just fly past. The road goes from a 60mph to 30 I just don't get why people feel the need to overtake in a 30, it's really dangerous."

The mums decided to sign up for North Wales Police's Community Speed Watch Scheme to catch drivers with a speed gun.

"We can't have speed bumps because it's the A470 but we need something here to make it safer because it's really worrying as it is."

"We do feel like we have been forgotten and something has to happen for the police to come out. After the motorbike crash they did come out about a week later but now they've stopped coming again", Penny added.

Penny said she signed up to the volunteer scheme to keep the community safe, but it hasn't been well-received by everyone. She explained: "We've had people shout abuse at us from their cars as they go past.

"But at the end of the day it's a problem for us who have kids and something needs to be done about it.

"We'd like more volunteers to sign up to help us because it's quite difficult with just the two of us. We're hoping that people will start to take notice and stop speeding because they know they'll get caught."