Dafydd Iwan’s ‘Yma o Hyd’ has been released as the official anthem for Wales' appearance at the 2022 World Cup.

The track has been remastered, partially re-recorded and mixed with the voices of thousands of Cymru fans to create a "dramatic" new version of the old classic.

Hidden microphones inside Cardiff City Stadium during the two World Cup play-off games recorded over 70,000 Wales fans singing the iconic song along with Dafydd Iwan himself, as Wales made history by qualifying for their first World Cup since 1958.

The song also features the voices of the Wales squad singing the song in their post-match celebrations with Dafydd Iwan on the pitch, following their 1-0 victory over Ukraine.

‘Yma o Hyd’ was originally recorded by Dafydd Iwan and Ar Log in 1983. The title translates to ‘We’re Still Here’ and celebrates the survival of the Welsh language against the odds.

Cymru celebrates qualifying for the first World Cup since 1958 after beating Ukraine. Credit: PA

The song has become synonymous with the recent success of Welsh football and Dafydd Iwan has spent time with both the men’s and women’s squads to explain the cultural importance of the song.

“Yma o Hyd has become a national slogan and now the song which gave meaning to it is the official anthem of the Cymru National Team for the World Cup,” said Dafydd Iwan.

“It’s an impossible dream come true and the incredible sound of The Red Wall on this track is exciting and inspiring to hear. This version of Yma o Hyd forever documents a marvellous moment in Welsh history, with all those wonderful voices helping Cymru reach the World Cup with their passion.

“No other nation will have anything like this to inspire their team on the grandest stage of them all. So c’mon Cymru, let us tell the world that we are here.”

The official music video for Yma o Hyd will be released on the Football Association of Wales digital channels on Monday, 7th November. At the same time, the track will also be made available to stream and download across all major platforms.

The following week, a limited-edition CD will also be available to order.

The FAW says all profits will be invested directly into grassroots football facilities across Wales.

