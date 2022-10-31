Police have launched an investigation after a great-grandfather was killed in an e-bike collision in Cardiff.

South Wales Police said 61-year-old Ian Jones died in hospital following the crash on Caerphilly Road, near the Aldi store, on Friday, 28 October at around 10pm.

The force is appealing for any witnesses, or those with CCTV or dash-cam footage, to get in touch.

'A true legend'

In a tribute to Mr Jones, his family said: “He was a true gentleman and an inspiration to everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him. A devoted husband to Lynn, a loving father to six children to Aaron, Jacob, Joseph, Curtis, Danielle and Joshua.

“He was also a grandfather to seventeen and a great grandfather. He so enjoyed and loved to have all his family around him. His family commented that their world will never be the same again, Ian was and always will be a true legend.“

Sergeant Darren Westall of South Wales Police said: “I would like to send my condolences to the family of Mr Jones at this very difficult time. An investigation is underway to try and establish the circumstances that led to this collision.”

Anyone with more information is asked to contact South Wales Police quoting ref 2200366247.