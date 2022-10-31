A yellow weather warning for high winds has been issued for parts of Wales on Wednesday, with a warning of possible travel disruption and "short term" power cuts.

Winds are expected to be strongest in west Wales, with warnings lasting between 7am and 6pm.

The Met Office also warned that in the worst-hit areas, "it’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves".

The warning covers Swansea, Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Conwy, Gwynedd and the Isle of Anglesey.

The yellow warning covers much of west and some of north Wales. Credit: Met Office

Strong winds will be caused by low pressure coming in from the west, also bringing rain with it.

Gusts of up to 65mph are expected, particularly in exposed coastal areas, with sudden strong gusts of wind possible at times.

Heavy rain will also be likely, especially in west Wales.

People in areas covered by the warning have been told to "take care" when travelling.

