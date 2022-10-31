A woman called 999 after she was delivered the wrong bed through a deal on Facebook Marketplace.

She asked if North Wales Police could send officers to her house to help get her money back after being "ripped off".

After phoning the emergency services, the caller asked: "I’ve got someone ripping me off, erm, at my property. Is it possible to come and amicably get my money back off them?"

She continued to say "he’s took my cash and won’t take no for an answer" and asked if the police could "stop him from leaving".

It was then explained that the police do not have the resources to deal with issues like that and she would need to contact Facebook.

North Wales Police are now urging people to think before they call the emergency services.

A spokesperson said: "People buying and selling things on Facebook can sometimes fall foul of unsatisfactory purchases."Whilst this caller does have a genuine reason to contact the police, this is not a life-or-death situation.

"Our 999 line is there for genuine emergencies where officers may need to be deployed to save someone’s life. Unfortunately, buying the wrong item off Facebook doesn’t fall under this category."

Instead, people should call 101 about non-emergency situations.

However there have been other incidents where people have made unusual, and unnecessary, 999 calls.

North Wales Police said they also received an emergency call from a man in Gwynedd asking if they could help him get home after missing the last bus.

He said he did not want to wake his mum, who was working the next day.

North Wales Police said: "Our 999 line is there for genuine life-or-death emergencies. Every second spent on calls such as these delays our operators from answering a genuine call for help and getting an officer to someone who desperately needs them."