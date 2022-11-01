Four people have been taken to hospital after being involved in a helicopter crash in woodland near the village of Llanelidan in Ruthin.

North Wales Police were called to the incident just after 5.30pm on Tuesday along with ambulance and fire crews.

No one involved in the crash is said to have suffered life threatening injuries.

Chief Inspector David Cust from the force said: 'Officers attended alongside colleagues from Welsh Ambulance and North Wales Fire & Rescue as part of a joint emergency response.

'All the occupants have been accounted for, with four people having been taken to hospitals across the area. None of the injuries are thought to be life threatening or life changing at this time.'

An ongoing investigation into the cause will be dealt with by the Civil Aviation Authority.