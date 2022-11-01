Rugby fans leaving Cardiff after Wales' game against the All Blacks will be taken by coach instead of train.

It's because some rail workers are striking on the day of the Autumn Internationals, (Saturday, 5 November), where Wales face New Zealand at the Principality Stadium.

Transport for Wales says some trains will run on the Valley and Newport lines before the game but not after.

Around 35,000 people normally travel to Cardiff via train on match days.

Cardiff Council says some city centre road diversions and closures will be in place between 11:15am until 7:15pm. Credit: PA Images.

Kick off is at 3.15pm, but fans are being asked to arrive in plenty of time.

Special coaches are being put on to make sure supporters can get home from the game.

The coaches will operate at 6pm and 6.30pm. They'll depart from the Civic Centre (Cardiff King Edward VII Avenue) in the city centre, near the Principality Stadium.

Tickets must be booked in advance and rail tickets won't be accepted, according to Transport for Wales.

Cardiff Council says it expects the M4 motorway to be very busy. It's asking people to use park & ride facilities at Cardiff City Stadium in Leckwith, or County Hall in Cardiff Bay.

Road Closures

Kingsway from its junction with North Road to its junction with Duke Street

Cowbridge Road East from its junction with Cathedral Road to its junction with Westgate Street

Tudor Street from its junction with Clare Road to its junction with Wood Street (access for residents and traders will be permitted via Fitzhammon Embankment)

Plantagenet Street and Beauchamp Street from their junctions with Despenser Place to their junctions with Tudor Street (access for residents and traders will be permitted)

The following roads will be closed in their entirety: Duke Street, Castle St, High Street, St Mary Street, Caroline Street, Wood Street, Central Square, Westgate Street, Quay Street, Guildhall Place, Golate, Park Street, Havelock Street and Scott Road

Welsh fans are being urged to arrive at the Principality Stadium early. Credit: PA Images.

Jan Chaudhry-Van der Velde, Chief Operations Officer at Transport for Wales, said: “Industrial Action will severely impact rail services over the weekend, so please do not travel by rail to the game.

"TfW is not involved in the dispute but we are unable to operate our services.

"However, we have worked closely with our partners in Cardiff Council and the WRU and are pleased to be able to offer extra coach services that will help people move in and out of Cardiff.”