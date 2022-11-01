A great-grandfather died after being "hit by a reversing delivery van", an inquest has heard.

Patrick Joseph McDonald of Mona Terrace in Rhyl was struck by the van on October 21, and died a day later.

Mr McDonald, 82, was taken to Ysbyty Glan Clwyd, where his injuries were not initially deemed to be life-threatening.

However, his condition worsened and he died at the Bodelwyddan hospital on 22nd October.

The inquest opening, held at Ruthin County Hall, heard the delivery van had reversed up a one-way street and hit Mr McDonald, who was on foot.

A post mortem examination provided a provisional cause of death of severe head and chest injuries.

The coroner, John Gittins, said the incident is the subject of an ongoing police investigation and adjourned to a future date, which is yet to be decided.

Paying tribute to Mr McDonald last week, his family said: "Patrick or 'Vinny' as everyone knew him was a loving father, grandfather, great grandfather and brother, he was everyone’s friend and was well known and loved by everyone that knew and met him.

"Born in Liverpool, Vinny came to North Wales as a teenager seeking work and loved the area so much that he remained, meeting his wife Lilly, who passed away in 2004, raising his children and grandchildren in the area. Vinny latterly met Kath who was his companion for the last 16 years".