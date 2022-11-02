A stand-up comic from Swansea has described how she survived on gummy sweets and bran flakes for a year rather than seeking help for digestive problems.

Sianny Thomas, 36, lived on the limited diet in a bid to control symptoms of Crohn’s disease – an inflammatory bowel disease – before she was diagnosed.

Ms Thomas, who is also an office manager, has joined a campaign to encourage young people with digestive problems to use an online symptom checker, rather than delay seeking help.

Charity Crohn’s & Colitis UK warned that the consequences of delaying treatment can mean people need stronger medication or even emergency surgery to remove part of the bowel.

Ms Thomas recalled how the only things she could eat without being sick were gummy sweets and bran flakes.

“I lost three stone, my eyes became sunken with dark circles, and my hair and nails went really dull,” she said.

“I ended up in hospital after my condition flared, and was finally diagnosed with Crohn’s.

“If I’d been diagnosed earlier I needn’t have had such strong medication, nor developed a bad relationship with food."

She warned others to look out for the symptoms of Chron's disease so they can avoid needing more intensive treatment.

She said: “If you have diarrhoea, stomach pain or blood in your poo, even if your symptoms come and go, use the symptom checker on the Crohn’s & Colitis UK website to see if it could be Crohn’s or colitis, then send the results to your GP so you both have everything you need to get the right diagnosis and the right treatment as early as possible.”

Another patient, Natalie-Amber Freegard, said her Crohn’s was so bad that even Evian water would make her sick and at one point during her seven-year wait for a diagnosis, she only ate jelly.

“Everything I was eating wasn’t working… Evian with a touch of fruit was killing me – I would throw up,” the 30-year-old, from Swindon, said.

“I was living on sugar-free jelly at one point, and even that would hurt.”

Ms Freegard waited seven years for a diagnosis and at one point, could only eat jelly. Credit: PA Images

Both Ms Freegard and Ms Thomas have shared their experiences to help Crohn’s & Colitis UK promote its new public awareness campaign – Cut The Crap: Get Checked For Crohn’s and Colitis.

In a recent poll of 10,000 adults, the charity found 19% of 18 to 24-year-olds would delay seeking help from the GP for at least a month if they found blood in their poo.

Many described being scared to talk to a GP about symptoms such as stomach pain or blood in their stools, while others said they would not feel confident describing symptoms.

A number also said they would be embarrassed discussing persistent diarrhoea with their GP.

The charity said that around a quarter of people with inflammatory bowel disease are not diagnosed for at least a year after symptoms start.

It also warned that many young adults are turning to social media for advice – such as eating one type of food only – which can pose health risks.

Crohn’s & Colitis UK's chief executive, Sarah Sleet, said: “There already were far too many people waiting over a year for a diagnosis before the pandemic. Since then, that figure will have soared.

“Delays can be devastating, affecting people’s ability to do their jobs, go to school or college, socialise or have relationships.

“It is urgent that we do more to help young people stay in control of their health, and that means providing them with the tools to get the right diagnosis from their GP as early as possible.

“Our symptom checker gives people the confidence to go to their GP with a summary of what they’ve been experiencing, to help them get the right diagnosis and get back on the road to recovery.”