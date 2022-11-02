A man has been jailed for punching a takeaway delivery driver and stealing her food.

Christopher Westacott, 33, lured the female driver towards him before punching her in the head and taking her delivery on the evening of 22 March in Newport.

Nik Strobl, prosecuting, told the court that while no weapon had been used, there was a degree of planning involved in the attack and Westacott had punched the victim in the face.

The woman, who worked for a private delivery company at the time, said she "lives in constant fear" following the incident, and that in the days that followed she was left "completely unable to leave the house" due to worry something similar would happen again.

Westacott was sentenced to three years and four months in prison, and ordered to pay a victim surcharge Credit: MEDIA WALES

Reading the victim's statement in court, Mr Strobl said: “I live in constant fear and for the first few days I was completely unable to leave the house due to fear of attack. I was unable to sleep for weeks at a time due to the attack and on the few occasions I managed to get some shut eye I would see him in my nightmares.

“When I jolt up from my sleep I am gasping for breath because I am completely shattered and scared. I do not feel safe in my own home. It has put a complete halt on my life.“If I leave the house I have to take the car. I feel vulnerable and intimidated throughout the day. The thought of food makes me sick. I no longer feel that I can communicate with strangers.“My relationship with my colleagues has become strained due to this happening while I was at work. It will take a long while for me to recover. The recovery process is a long road ahead.”

The court heard how Westacott has 40 previous convictions for 68 offences, 36 of which are theft related.

Defending Westacott, Andrew Kendall said: “His position will be aggravated by his record. All that could be said is nothing [of his previous convictions] gets anywhere close to this offence on his record".

Westacott was sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court on Wednesday Credit: MEDIA WALES

Mr Kendall added that “like very many in his position he has a sad background", detailing how Westacott had become addicted to amphetamine following the death of his mother, who used to send him to buy it for her.

The defence lawyer continued: “He became homeless and one might ask himself what chance someone in that position had. Substance misuse clearly had been an issue for him.”

Mr Kendall also said his client had taken part in helpful courses during his time on remand, with his teacher describing him as “a core member of the group”.

Judge Recorder Christopher Felstead told Westacott, of Cormorant Way, Duffryn: “You are going to prison I am afraid. How your life goes after that is entirely up to you. You can bounce in and out of court or you can use your time in prison to get clean, attend courses, and make sure that you do not bother this court again.“On March 22, 2022, you robbed the victim after hiding in wait, then swinging a punch which hit her on the head. You clearly intended to do it, and she was just doing her job. You have caused her considerable fear and distress.”

As well as being sentenced to time in prison at Cardiff Crown Court on Wednesday, Westacott must also pay a victim surcharge.