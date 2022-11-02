A racehorse owner and trainer were among those on board a helicopter which crashed into woodland on Tuesday evening.

Horse trainer Sam Thomas, 38, and owner Dai Walters, 76, were reportedly among four people inside the aircraft when it crashed near the village of Llanelidan in Ruthin.

A witness said the crash "looked like something out of a movie" and that the propeller broke off on hitting trees.

Police said that all four people on board managed to escape the crash without "life-threatening or life-changing injuries".

Owner Walters is believed to have suffered the most serious injuries and remains in hospital.Trainer Sam Thomas, who has won the Welsh Grand National, suffered minor injuries and has been allowed to return home along with the other passengers.

Heavy wind and rain had persisted throughout the day on Tuesday, although the cause for the crash is being investigated by aviation officials.

'I watched it happen'

Businessman Huw Howatson has described running for cover as he watched the helicopter come down near his home.He said: "I watched it happen and I was filming the helicopter. I could see it was in trouble and it hit some trees and I had to get out the way"A piece of propeller came away. We had to scarper because there was lots of debris, it was just flying everywhere - it was like a movie."

Dai Walters, 76, was among four people understood to have been on board the helicopter when it crashed. Credit: PA

Police, firefighters, ambulance officials and a coastguard helicopter all attended the scene at around 17:36 on Tuesday.Inspector David Cust from North Wales Police said: "Officers attended alongside colleagues from Welsh Ambulance and North Wales Fire & Rescue as part of a joint emergency response."All the occupants have been accounted for, with four people having been taken to hospitals across the area."None of the injuries are thought to be life-threatening or life-changing at this time. Whilst a multiple agency response remains at the scene, the ongoing investigation into the cause will be dealt with by the Civil Aviation Authority."A spokesperson for the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) said: “An accident near Ruthin, North Wales involving a helicopter has been notified to the AAIB. An investigation has been launched and a team of inspectors are at the accident site.”