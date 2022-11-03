Giant bucket hats, synonymous with Welsh football fans, have started to appear across the country ahead of the World Cup in Qatar.

The art instillations will be placed in five towns and cities, including Cardiff, and light up red, yellow and green during the tournament.

It is after the Welsh men's team qualified for the World Cup for the first time since 1958 and with just weeks to go until the tournament kicks-off, excitement is building.

Each giant bucket hat will measure ten feet by ten.

People on social media reacted to the new light feature in Cardiff city centre.

One Twitter user said the hat " It looks amazing need bucket hats in football to make a come back."

Another said: "Well done Cardiff City Council\FAW. Brilliant."

Chief Executive of the Football Association of Wales Noel Mooney praised Wales fans - the so-called Red Wall - who are known for wearing distinctive bucket hats, saying: “We have done very little, to be honest with you. They have built up their own fashion and things like the iconic bucket hats.

"I was at the Green Man Festival over the summer and bucket hats were everywhere, which was fantastic."

He described the bond between the players in the national squad as "extraordinary", adding: “Some of the players weren’t born here, but in places like Surrey, etc.

"So, we bring them to places like Aberfan and St Fagans to understand their history and we had the actor Michael Sheen coming in to talk to them about what it means to be Welsh... and it means a phenomenal amount to them".

Wales kick-off their World Cup campaign against the United States on 21st November, before playing Iran and England in their other group games.