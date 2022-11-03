Rio Dyer will make his debut for Wales against New Zealand on Saturday.

The 22-year-old Dragons winger was a surprise inclusion in head coach Wayne Pivac's original 35-man squad and will make his first start, with Josh Adams and Alex Cuthbert having carried injuries into camp.

Leigh Halfpenny returns for his first Wales appearance since suffering a serious knee injury in the summer of 2021. Ken Owens also pulls on the red jersey for the first time since the 2021 Six Nations after battling a long-term back injury.

George North, Gareth Anscombe and Taulupe Faletau have all overcome injury doubts to take their place in the starting line-up. Flanker Justin Tipuric captains the side.

Wales boss Pivac said: "Rio has fitted in really well and really quickly. He's thriving in this environment. He's a young man that's bringing some form with him into camp."

"He scored some great tries and he's full of confidence. That means a lot to a young guy playing his first Test match in front of a big crowd. There's no better way to start your career, so we wish him well."

Meanwhile, New Zealand have selected a far more familiar side compared to the one that scraped past Japan last weekend.

Brothers Beauden and Jordie Barrett return along with Rieko Ioane, and scrum-half Aaron Smith will surpass Dan Carter as the All Blacks' most-capped back in what will be his 113th appearance.

Vastly-experienced lock Brodie Retallick is banned after being sent off last week.

Wales: Leigh Halfpenny; Louis Rees-Zammit, George North, Nick Tompkins, Rio Dyer; Gareth Anscombe, Tomos Williams; Gareth Thomas, Ken Owens, Tomas Francis; Will Rowlands, Adam Beard; Justin Tipuric (C), Tommy Reffell, Taulupe Faletau.

Replacements: Ryan Elias, Nicky Smith, Dillon Lewis, Alun Wyn Jones, Christ Tshiunza, Kieran Hardy, Rhys Priestland, Owen Watkin.

New Zealand: Beauden Barrett; Sevu Reece, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Caleb Clarke; Richie Mo'Unga, Aaron Smith; Ethan de Groot, Codie Taylor, Tyrel Lomax; Sam Whitelock (C), Scott Barrett; Shannon Frizell; Dalton Papali'i, Ardie Savea.

Replacements: Samisoni Taukei'aho, Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Fletcher Newell, Tupou Vaa'i, Akira Ioane, Brad Weber, David Havili, Anton Lienert-Brown.