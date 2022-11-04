South Wales Police confirm body found in River Taff in Cardiff city centre
Emergency services were seen at the scene in the city centre, as they dealt with the incident
A body has been found in the River Taff in the centre of Cardiff.
Police were called to the scene in the city centre at around 3:15pm on Friday (4 November) afternoon.
It was after the force received a call from a member of the public who said they believed they had seen a body in the river.
The body was recovered by emergency services between Cardiff Castle and the Principality Stadium.
South Wales police say investigations are going.