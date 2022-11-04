Delivery driver jailed for using work van to transport heroin

A delivery driver who used his work van to transport heroin has received a prison sentence and been ordered to pay back more than £4,000.

Thomas James, 35, made six trips between west Wales and Newport to deliver the drugs, before being caught the seventh time, in April.

He was stopped by police at a petrol station in Cross Hands, Camarthenshire, where he was found to be carrying more than £17,000 worth of heroin.

He then physically resisted when police tried to arrest him, injuring an officer in the process.

James injured an officer as he tried to escape arrest Credit: Media Wales

When caught, James, a heroin user himself at the time, refused to provide a pin number for his phone but a police investigation using automatic number plate recognition discovered he had carried out six separate trips to deal the drugs.

He later told officers that it was smaller quantities on those occasions h owever Judge Paul Thomas said put together, they would have constituted a substantial amount.

James told Swansea Crown Court he had decided to transport money to Newport and bring back drugs as a "commercial arrangement" after being approached by a third party.

He would be paid £200, as well as receiving half an ounce of heroin, for the service and had no involvement in the onward dealing of drugs.

When he was stopped, the Carmarthen resident appeared nervous and tried to walk to the back of his van before using force to wriggle out of his jacket, injuring an officer who fell.

James pleaded guilty to possessing a quantity of diamorphine with intent to supply, being concerned in the supplying of diamorphine, and assaulting an officer in the execution of his duties. He was sentenced to three years and six months in prison.

He reappeared before Swansea Crown Court on Thursday (3 November), where he was ordered to pay £4200 - £140 of which is already in police possession. If he fails to pay the remaining amount within three months, he will be given a three month prison sentence.