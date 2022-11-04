'It was the day the pubs ran dry' - that’s how Llanelli’s famous victory over New Zealand was celebrated in Max Boyce's emotive poem ‘9-3’.

And that was the final score in Stradey Park on the 31st of October, 1972 - a day that’s gone down in history.

Fifty years on, Llanelli remain the last Welsh club to beat the All Blacks and the historic 9-3 scoreboard is on display for everyone to see at Parc y Scarlets.

The original scoreboard is now at Parc y Scarlets

One man who remembers the day well is captain Delme Thomas. He says leading his team to victory was "a great honour".

"It's hard to believe that fifty years have gone by since that wonderful day at Stradey Park. To me, it was one of the best days I've ever spent in my life.

"It's an honour really to be on the field against the All Blacks. We were lucky because we had a wonderful coach in Carwyn James, who led the Lions side to victory against New Zealand a year previous to that.

Delme Thomas, Llanelli captain

"We had a very good side, a very young side really. I was the old man of the team. From the beginning I always thought it was possible for us to beat the All Blacks but do say that and to do it is a completely different thing."

Before the match, Delme Thomas gave the team an inspirational pre-game talk.

"I was lucky", he said.

"I'd been on Lion tours to New Zealand, South Africa and Australia. I told the boys that I was willing to swap everything that I'd earned in my career for that one wonderful win that day.

"It was a great honour for me to have led that wonderful team."

The man who secured the win for Llanelli with the only try of the game was Roy Bergiers.

Roy Bergiers scored the only try of the game

"It was a wonderful experience. Ten minutes into the game, Derek Quinnell and some of the forwards squashed the lineout and gained a penalty. Phil Bennett kicks and hits the crossbar.

"The ball bounced back and luckily it came to my side and I had the glory. A very special moment.

"We came out and the crowd were so close to the pitch. The band were playing with the goat and people were singing.

"That atmosphere made you feel ten feet tall and I think it was 25,000 people playing against the All Blacks that day not just the 15 on the pitch."

Thousands of people watched the game at Stradey Park

Celebrations are underway to mark the momentous occasion, but all eyes are now on Wales as they hope to repeat Llanelli's success against New Zealand on Saturday.

Wales haven’t managed to beat the All Blacks since 1953, but Roy is hopeful this could be their year.

"We've got injuries, the All Blacks have got injuries, perhaps this will level the playing field. I wish the Welsh team every success. C'mon boys, give us a win. I'd like to see one win before I pass on."