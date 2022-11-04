Dramatic footage shows overflowing water in 'completely flooded' area

Play Brightcove video

A torrent of water overflowing a wall on one street in Neath

Severe flooding on Thursday (3 November) evening saw police advising people to avoid an area in Neath.

At least one local business has temporarily closed its doors due to flood damage.

Pictures showed people in high-vis using a kayak to travel down the flooded road, past a car stuck in the floodwater.

The flooding happened on Thursday (3 November) evening. Credit: Jamie Phillips

A torrent of overflowing water could be seen on St Catherine's Close in the Melyn area of the town.

South Wales Police said it had closed a nearby section of the A474, between a bingo hall and garage, because the road had been "completely flooded".

Natural Resources Wales said it appeared to be surface water flooding.

Properties are also believed to have been damaged by floodwater. Credit: Jamie Phillips

A slip road on the M4 Westbound at Junction 43 in Neath Port Talbot was also closed on Thursday evening, due to flooding.

Heavy rain has drenched parts of Wales in recent days, with more in the forecast.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms and predicted heavy rain for swathes of south Wales during Thursday evening.

Further downpours are predicted to sweep across the country on Saturday morning.

Swansea Council has cancelled its annual fireworks display on Friday 5 November due to "safety" considerations in light of the severe weather forecast.