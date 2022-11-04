A 24-year-old man died at a house party in Merthyr Tdyfil after drinking three pints of gin, an inquest has heard.

Keir Jenkins from Troedrhiw, Merthyr Tydfil, died after being found unconscious at the party, despite the efforts of his friends to save him.

Reading witness statements provided to the court, Coroner Mr David Regan described how the 24-year-old had been drinking for a period of 36 hours prior to his death.

Following the hearing, Keir's sisters Mali and Shantay Jenkins, alongside their cousin Angharad, paid tribute to him, saying the doorman was "their world" and describing him as "larger than life".

They continued: "He had turned his life around, he was working as a doorman. He was a good person, he would help anyone.

"He has left a huge hole in our hearts, and all his friends, he was such a big person, he was so well known, once you had met him you wouldn't forget him.

"He was the life and soul of the party, he was too big for this world."

The inquest into his death at Pontypridd Coroner's Court heard how Keir went out with a friend in Swansea on Saturday 18 September 2021 before attending a house party the day after.

The court heard evidence from people who were at the party, describing how Keir and others had also been using cocaine and playing drinking games.

A witness statement described how he drank three pints of neat gin and then became unwell. He and another man at the party were taken into the kitchen and offered water, then placed into the recovery position before falling asleep.

The coroner's court heard how the two men had been checked on throughout the evening but at one point someone realised Keir was no longer snoring. It was then, just after 4:30am, that the emergency services were called.

The same person performed CPR on him, coached by the 999 operator, while two others searched for a nearby defibrillator. However Keir was pronounced dead at the scene.

In court, Mr Regan described how Keir had 510 milligrams per decilitre of ethanol in his system - above the fatal level.

Cocaine and ketamine were also found in his system, with Mr Regan saying the combinaton of ethanol and cocaine created a metabolite called cocaethylene, which was also found in his blood. Cocaethylene is a toxic metabolite that can trigger cardiac arrests.

Based on the evidence, a conclusion of drug and alcohol related death was reached, with no evidence Keir tried to take his own life.