Dan Biggar has joined French team Toulon with immediate effect, leaving his current team ahead of schedule.

The Wales captain, who is missing the Autumn Internationals due to injury, had already announced he would be leaving Northampton Saint at the end of the season.

He has now left earlier than expected, having held talks with the French side in the past few weeks about a mid-season transfer.

Although the initial deal between the international fly-half and Toulon is set to last until the end of the season, it is understood it will be followed with a contract lasting several years.

Biggar will now join the three-times European champions to play in the French Top14 league until the end of the season, with Toulon welcoming the Welsh international player on social media.

In their own post on twitter, his now-former club Northampton Saints said the move had been made at Biggar's request.

But they had warm words for the Wales captain, describing him as, "a top player and an even better man".

Biggar played for Northampton Saints 69 times, scoring more than 600 points in the process.

Talking about his time at the club, the 33-year-old said: “It has been a privilege to play for Northampton Saints and I have loved every minute of my time at the club.

“I know this is a squad which can challenge for major honours this season, so this has been a very difficult decision for me to make. I move on with a heavy heart and I am grateful to the Club for their understanding throughout the process.

“I never envisaged leaving Saints midway through the season, but this opportunity came around very quickly, and I made my decision with a long-term view in mind for my family.

“Saints is a Club which is full of great people from top to bottom, and I wish I could have played more in Black, Green and Gold over the last four seasons. I’ll really miss playing at Franklin’s Gardens and I’ll certainly be back to support the lads when I am able.”

Phil Dowson, Director of Rugby at the Saints said: “Dan has been an exceptional servant to Northampton Saints; he is a player of proven international quality but has also been a leader within our group and he will be missed by the squad, staff and supporters here."

He continued: “While we’re losing him earlier than expected, we respect that he has been presented with a unique long-term opportunity in France and has made a decision with the future of his family in mind, so we did not want to stand in his way.”

So far, the Welsh captain has played for his country 96 times - although he will miss out on making it a century of caps this autumn - and has scored more than 500 points.