Wales face New Zealand at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff this afternoon in the first of four autumn internationals for Wayne Pivac's men this month.

It's their first encounter since last year's series when Wales suffered a heavy 16-54 defeat to the All Blacks.

The two sides have come face-to-face on 36 occasions since their first meeting in 1905, with New Zealand winning 33 of those matches. Wales have not beaten the All Blacks since 1953.

Saturday's match has been shrouded in travel chaos amid limited train services and traffic warnings.

Despite a planned rail strike being called off at the last minute, Network Rail is still urging fans travelling to and from the capital not to travel by train.

Leigh Halfpenny's hopes of making a Wales return against New Zealand on Saturday could be dashed by injury. Credit: PA

Concerns have also been raised over Wales' Leigh Halfpenny's fitness. The Scarlets full-back was named in the starting line-up but has been suffering from a hamstring strain this week.

Halfpenny has not played Test rugby since suffering serious knee ligament damage in Wales' victory over Canada 16 months ago.

But Wales can take some heart from New Zealand's patchy form this year, with Ireland (twice), Argentina and South Africa defeating the All Blacks.

Pivac has recalled the likes of Ken Owens and Justin Tipuric, who have been long-term injury absentees alongside Halfpenny, with Tipuric taking over as captain from an injured Dan Biggar.

Tipuric said: "It is going to be a tough physical game and it will be brutal in areas. We know what they (New Zealand) are going to bring.

"It's never a good time to play the All Blacks, let's be honest. We have got to make sure we put our best foot forward.

"I think the way New Zealand play and the way we want to play, it should be a fast, running game.

"New Zealand always finish strongly and that is the one big thing we need to make sure we get right.

"You can't switch off, otherwise they take advantage of it. In the past we started well against them and then they pull away in the last 20 minutes.

"The big thing is whether we can stick it for the full 80 minutes."

"New Zealand are going to play with speed, we know that," Pivac added.

"The roof is closed, so we are looking forward to a fast, open game, and I think Justin (Tipuric) brings that extra bit of speed to the number six jersey.

"It doesn't get much bigger than Wales-New Zealand. We can't wait for it.

"The players are looking forward to it and we just want the fans to get in there and be loud and really get behind the boys and be that 16th player that we know they are."

Meanwhile, New Zealand head coach Ian Foster said the All Blacks are braced for "a battle of inches" in Saturday's clash against Wales.

Wales team to play New Zealand in the Autumn Nations Series:

15. Leigh Halfpenny (Scarlets – 96 caps)14. Louis Rees-Zammit (Gloucester Rugby – 19 caps)13. George North (Ospreys – 105 caps)12. Nick Tompkins (Saracens – 23 caps)11. Rio Dyer (Dragons – uncapped)10. Gareth Anscombe (Ospreys – 32 caps)9. Tomos Williams (Cardiff Rugby – 36 caps)1. Gareth Thomas (Ospreys – 13 caps)2. Ken Owens (Scarlets – 82 caps)3. Tomas Francis (Ospreys – 65 caps)4. Will Rowlands (Dragons – 21 caps)5. Adam Beard (Ospreys – 37 caps)6. Justin Tipuric (Ospreys – 85 caps) captain7. Tommy Reffell (Leicester Tigers – 3 caps)8. Taulupe Faletau (Cardiff Rugby – 91 caps)

Replacements16. Ryan Elias (Scarlets – 30 caps)17. Nicky Smith (Ospreys – 41 caps)18. Dillon Lews (Cardiff Rugby- 41 caps)19. Alun Wyn Jones (Ospreys – 153 caps)20. Christ Tshiunza (Exeter Chiefs – 2 caps)21. Kieran Hardy (Scarlets – 14 caps)22. Rhys Priestland (Cardiff Rugby – 52 caps)23. Owen Watkin (Ospreys – 33 caps)