Former Wales Captain, Professor Laura McAllister, says a major overhaul is needed to modernise and diversify FIFA as the World Cup in Qatar approaches.

The football association has come under fire since it awarded Qatar the rights to host the World Cup in 2010. The decision has been controversial due to the country’s human rights record.

In an interview with S4C’s current affairs programme, Y Byd ar Bedwar, the Cardiff University Professor said there aren’t enough women on the FIFA Council which has left the system “completely outdated”.

She said: “It was FIFA's decision to award Qatar, and it shows the problems regarding football governance from a global perspective. There is no level playing field at all and money and political relationships count for a lot more than rights and so on.

"I stood in an election last year to be on the FIFA council. There are not enough women on the FIFA council, not enough women working as execs and the governance system is now completely outdated.”

Prof Laura McAllister was a trailblazer for football in Wales Credit: Y Byd ar Bedwar

Professor McAllister is expected to travel to Doha for the World Cup as part of her work with the Welsh Government and Football Association of Wales.

Laura McAllister, who has previously been named as one of the most influential LGBTQ+ people in Wales, said she understands the decision by some fans to boycott the tournament.

“It was certainly difficult [decision]," she said.

"But I think deep down I always knew I was more likely to go than not go.

"But that’s not to say I don’t understand and respect anyone’s decision to boycott the tournament or not to go for their own personal safety or reasons of belief. I respect all of that but for me.

"It’s always more important to be in the room arguing your case, however low that voice might be and however little it’s listened to, it’s always a step towards change, even if it’s a tiny baby step which I don’t think would necessarily come from individuals boycotting the tournament.”

Over the last 10 years, many have questioned why Qatar was awarded the tournament due to its laws and attitude towards the gay community. Same-sex sexual activity is prohibited under the Penal Code 2004 with a maximum penalty of seven years in jail.

The Supreme Committee, the body set up by the State of Qatar in 2011 to organise the tournament, has reiterated that “everyone is welcome – regardless of race, religion, gender or sexuality”.

In response, FIFA said its position on inclusivity and the protection of human rights is “unequivocal.”

“Discrimination of any kind on account of sexual orientation is strictly prohibited. FIFA strives to create a discrimination-free environment and promote diversity within its organisation and in all of its activities and events,” said a spokesperson.

The body added it had been taking concrete measures to promote diversity at all levels of the game.

It said: “FIFA now has a Council comprising 36 members of different nationalities, including six women, and the FIFA administration includes individuals of 100 nationalities and from diverse backgrounds, 41% of whom are women, which is in line with our equal-opportunity recruitment policy.”

