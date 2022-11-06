Racehorse owner Dai Walters has been moved to intensive care after being injured in a helicopter crash.

The 77-year-old was one of four people injured when the helicopter crashed near Ruthin in Denbighshire on November 1.

Racehorse trainer, Sam Thomas, was also confirmed as one of the others injured in the crash. It has been reported that Mr Walters is the only casualty who remains in hospital.

Mr Walters' daughter Sarah Llewellyn reportedly told the Racing post that her father "isn't as well as first thought", but described him as a "fighter".

She said: "He isn’t as well as we first thought. He’s still in Glan Clwyd Hospital in Rhyl but he’s in intensive care.

"He’s relatively stable, as stable as anyone can be in intensive care. On Thursday morning his MRI was good and we thought it was great, but there were a few internal complications and that’s where things didn’t go the way we wanted.

"It’s a day-by-day thing at the moment. He's a fighter, as everybody in the racing industry knows, and he’s very determined.

"Even at the age of 77 he’s got a lot of fight in him. Fingers crossed he'll pull through."

She continued: "I know Dad would want to thank all the emergency services, hospital staff and everybody who has helped him up to this stage. People have been absolutely fabulous in terms of sending their good wishes.

"He’s in high regard in the racing and in the construction world and it’s been nice to talk to him and let him know people are thinking of him. We just ask people to respect our privacy as we’ll update people when we have something to say."

An ongoing investigation into the cause will be dealt with by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB).