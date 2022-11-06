A motorcyclist has been seriously injured after colliding with a car that left the scene between Newport and Cwmbran.

Gwent Police said the crash took place on the A4042 between Cwmbran and Newport at around 6.20pm on Friday 4 November.

Officers said two men were arrested but have since been released pending further enquiries.

A spokesperson from Gwent Police said: "The collision was between a burnt orange BWM M3 and a motorbike, however the car left the scene prior to the arrival of emergency services.

"Paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service attended and a 33-year-old man from the Newport area has been taken to hospital for treatment, where he remains in a serious condition.

"A 50-year-old man from the Cwmbran area and a 40-year-old man from the Newport area have been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of a road traffic collision.

"Both men have since been released from police custody pending further enquiries."

The force have asked anyone who may have seen a burnt orange BMW M3 or a grey BMW M140i being driven on this stretch of road between 6pm and 6.20pm to contact Gwent Police, quoting log reference 2200374230